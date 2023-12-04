Elon Musk Shades Paris Hilton After She Removes Kitchenware Ads From X: ‘I Don’t Think Paris Cooks a Lot’

Elon Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to take a shot at Paris Hilton.

Why? Because she pulled ads for her cookware line from the platform.

via Complex:

Hilton’s 11:11 Media recently pulled ad support from Musk’s troubled social media platform after Musk endorsed an anti-Semitic tweet. When news broke that she stopped advertising her range of “Be an Icon” kitchenware, Musk chimed in with his comments on her decision. “The ad campaign wasn’t super convincing tbh,” the 52-year-old SpaceX founder wrote in response to a tweet that shared a doctored image of Hilton wearing a t-shirt that reads, “Stop Being Poor.” He added, “I don’t think Paris cooks a lot.”

Hilton, who has hosted a Netflix cooking series entitled Cooking with Paris, was welcomed into X’s roster of advertisers by its CEO Linda Yaccarino in October. “We’re excited to launch an official partnership with you and your next-gen media company 11:11,” Yaccarino wrote. “Together we’re going to create a launchpad for new initiatives in video and live video, live commerce, Spaces, and so much more.”

11:11 Media COO Bruce Gersh confirmed last month that the company “made the decision to immediately pull the campaign from the platform” following Musk’s controversial tweet.

As reported by CNN, Musk responded to a post that claimed Jewish communities “have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.” The post also referenced another major anti-Semitic conspiracy about “hordes of minorities” coming to Western countries. Musk replied to the tweet, “You have said the actual truth.”

In a bizarre outburst last month, Musk apologized for what he called his “dumbest” tweet but criticized advertisers who left X due to the rise of anti-Semitism on the platform. “I don’t want them to advertise,” he said, per CNN. “If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising or money, go fuck yourself. Go. Fuck. Yourself. Is that clear? Hey Bob [Iger], if you’re in the audience, that’s how I feel.”

Among the major advertisers to leave X is Disney. The company’s CEO, Bob Iger, addressed the decision at the DealBook Summit where Musk told advertisers to “go fuck” themselves. “I have a lot of respect for Elon and what he has accomplished,” said Iger, per Variety. Iger noted that the “position [Musk] took, in quite a public manner,” made it clear that Disney’s association with the social media platform was “not necessarily a positive one for us.”

That man is single-handedly going to destroy X.