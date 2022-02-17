Elliot Page to Publish a Memoir, Titled ‘Pageboy,’ in 2023

Elliot Page is working on a memoir chronicling his life as an actor and transgender person.

via NYP:

Flatiron Books announced Thursday that “Pageboy” will be published next year.

“The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be,” according to Flatiron.

The 34-year-old Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, is known for such films as “Juno” and “Inception.”

He currently stars in the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy.” Season 3 will premiere sometime in 2022.

We’re looking forward to hearing more of Elliot’s story.