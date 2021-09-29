Ellen Pompeo Says Denzel Washington ‘Went Ham on My Ass’ While Directing 2016 Episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ [Photo + Video]

Denzel Washington came on board to direct the season 12 episode ‘The Sound of Silence’, it appears that he had a bit of a dust up with Ellen Pompeo.

via: Complex

While filming “The Sound of Silence,” the ninth episode of the 12th season of Grey’s Anatomy, Pompeo recalled to guest Patrick Dempsey that her and Denzel “went at it.” The incident occurred after the actress improvised a line of dialogue.

“I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologize. Look at me,’” she recalled yelling at another actor during the scene. “And that wasn’t in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my ass. He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.’”

Pompeo continued, “I was like, ‘Listen, motherfucker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling? So, we didn’t get through it without a fight, but that’s actors for you. Passionate and fiery and that’s where you get the magic, and that’s where you get the good stuff. So, it was an amazing experience, it really was.”

Pompeo made sure to clarify that she has the “utmost respect for him [Washington] as an actor and director.”

“He’s just one of the best to ever do it,” she added.

You can check out the latest episode of Ellen Pompeo’s podcast below.