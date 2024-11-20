Ellen DeGeneres and Wife Portia de Rossi Have Moved to Great Britain, Lists Montecito Estate: ‘Never Coming Back’ to the United States

BY: LBS STAFF Published 52 mins ago

It’s a wrap.

The “kicked out of show business” comedian made the move after the election of Donald Trump

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have moved to rural England, put their Montecito estate on the market and plan to never return to the United States, telling friends the election of Donald Trump was their primary motivation, a person close to the former TV host told TheWrap.

Though the incoming Republican administration was the cited catalyst, a fresh start couldn’t hurt: DeGeneres has been open about being “kicked out of show business” after reports of toxic workplace behavior at the syndicated “Ellen” show in 2002.

DeGeneres has already moved to the Cotswolds, a rural area in south-central England, the person said, adding that her Montecito mansion, roughly 90 minutes north of Los Angeles, has been pocket-listed or will be listed soon. A representative for the prestigious real estate company she retains did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

DeGeneres reportedly bought the sprawling property in 2019 and she and de Rossi have made it their primary residence, and it wasn’t clear what would become of her other Southern California properties. A spokeswoman for DeGeneres did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

DeGeneres recently released “Four Your Approval,” a one-woman stand-up show she produced with Netflix. In it, she chronicled how she was spending her time post-“Ellen” – and aside from the comedy special itself, none of it was show-business related.

“I decided to take up gardening,” DeGeneres said. “I got chickens. Let me see what else I can tell you about that’s been going on … Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business … Yeah, the ‘Be kind’ girl wasn’t kind. That was the headline.”

She then wondered aloud whether she should have set expectations differently.

“Had I ended my show by saying, ‘Go f–k yourselves,’ people would have been pleasantly surprised to find out I’m kind,” the comedian joked.

via: The Wrap

