Elizabeth Olsen Says WandaVision Probably Won't Have a Second Season: 'It Is a Limited Series'

WandaVision is a wrap, according to series star Elizabeth Olsen.

In a new interview, Elizabeth spoke on whether or not the hit Disney+ series will get a second season — and it doesn’t look likely.

via People:

“No, that’s easy for me to answer. It is a limited series. It’s a fully beginning, middle, end, and that’s it kind of thing,” she told PEOPLE in January ahead of the Disney+ show’s premiere.

During a recent virtual chat with Kaley Cuoco for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Olsen once again echoed her comments about the series likely not returning for season 2.

When asked by the 35-year-old Big Bang Theory alum about whether the popular show will come back, Olsen, 32, said “no” and added: “It’s definitely a limited series.”

Clarifying her comments, the Ingrid Goes West actress added: “I mean, I’m saying that. I don’t know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die, people [come back to life].”

Olsen then explained that she “would be shocked” if the series were to get renewed. “The thing that I did learn through [my Facebook Watch series]Sorry for Your Loss and WandaVision is I love doing television,” she explained.

“I do miss, I think, the four-five week experience of making a film and that just feels so exciting and like camp for a little bit,” she continued. “But I think this six-month experience of really hard work with the same people [on a show], it’s exhausting [and] it just feels really good.”

WandaVision premiered on Disney+ in January to acclaim from both fans and critics alike. The nine-episode series follows Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they begin to suspect that something is awry in their idyllic suburban neighborhood.

Along with Olsen and Bettany, Kathryn Hahn (Agatha Harkness), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis) and Evan Peters (Ralph Bohner) are also in the cast.

While a second season of WandaVision isn’t likely, Olsen is set to reprise her dual role of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next year.

Hahn, for her part, recently expressed her interesting in returning to the Marvel Universe as Agatha.

“Of course I would! I would love to. Yeah, absolutely,” she told PEOPLE in April, adding that she has “no idea” if she will ever reprise the role since Marvel “runs a real tight ship.”

We’re not sure exactly how a second season of ‘WandaVision’ would work, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Marvel were to make an expertly-crafted sequel series.