Home > NEWS

El DeBarge and His Daughter React to Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s Latest Collab

BY: Walker

Published 28 seconds ago

Eldra “El” DeBarge and his daughter shared an emotional moment over SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s new song “30 for 30,” which samples a track by El’s older brothers.

On Sunday, Bobbie Monique, El’s daughter, posted a video of herself dancing with her father to the new collaboration. “30 for 30” samples “I Call Your Name” by Switch, a group that included Bobby and Tommy DeBarge before they joined the family band.

In the video, Bobbie Monique invites her father to listen to “30 for 30,” noting that it samples her “Uncle Bobby.” She mentions that El would love the song, and he confirms this by dancing along with her.

Advertisement

“They paid tribute. It’s beautiful,” Bobbie Monique said while performing a routine with her dad.

“30 for 30” is featured on SZA’s new deluxe album Lana, which arrived on Friday. It is a re-issue of her 2022 Grammy-nominated project SOS.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Twin Daughters D’Lila and Jessie Celebrate Their 18th Birthdays as Dad Remains in Jail Awaiting Trial

By: Walker
NEWS

TikTok Prankster Charles Smith Faces Felony Poison Charge After Spraying Bug Killer on Supermarket Produce

By: Walker
NEWS

Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Sued After Business Venture Involving Chris Brown Goes South

By: Walker
NEWS

Drake’s Lawyers Double Down As They Call Out Spotify’s ‘Manipulative Practices’ Alleged In Legal Filing

By: Walker
NEWS

Travis Hunter Deactivates Instagram As Fiancée Criticism Continues

By: Walker
NEWS

House Ethics Report Finds Evidence Matt Gaetz Paid Thousands for Sex and Drugs Including Paying a 17-Year-Old for Sex in 2017

By: Walker
NEWS

CEO Killing Suspect Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty to State Murder Charges

By: Walker
NEWS

Interviewer Who ‘Called Out’ Blake Lively Reportedly Denies Involvement with Alleged Justin Baldoni ‘Smear Campaign’ [Photos + Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Art Evans, ‘Die Hard 2’ and ‘A Soldier’s Story’ Actor, Dead at 82

By: Walker
NEWS

Denzel Washington Gets Baptized and Becomes a Minister After Saying Religion is ‘Not Fashionable’ in Hollywood

By: Walker