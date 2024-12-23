El DeBarge and His Daughter React to Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s Latest Collab

BY: Walker Published 28 seconds ago

Eldra “El” DeBarge and his daughter shared an emotional moment over SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s new song “30 for 30,” which samples a track by El’s older brothers.

On Sunday, Bobbie Monique, El’s daughter, posted a video of herself dancing with her father to the new collaboration. “30 for 30” samples “I Call Your Name” by Switch, a group that included Bobby and Tommy DeBarge before they joined the family band.

In the video, Bobbie Monique invites her father to listen to “30 for 30,” noting that it samples her “Uncle Bobby.” She mentions that El would love the song, and he confirms this by dancing along with her.

Advertisement

“They paid tribute. It’s beautiful,” Bobbie Monique said while performing a routine with her dad.

El DeBarge and his daughter react to SZA and Kendrick Lamar's "30 for 30" The song samples Switch's "I Call Your Name," which was performed by the DeBarge brotherspic.twitter.com/1gnRnFlTsJ — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 22, 2024

“30 for 30” is featured on SZA’s new deluxe album Lana, which arrived on Friday. It is a re-issue of her 2022 Grammy-nominated project SOS.