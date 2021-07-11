Eddie Murphy's Son Eric Is Dating Martin Lawrence's Daughter Jasmin: 'Head Over Heels in Love' [Photos]

Did you know that Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter are a couple?

via People:

On Saturday, Jasmin Lawrence — Martin’s oldest child — wished Eddie’s firstborn son Eric Murphy a happy birthday on Instagram, revealing that they’re dating in the caption of her post.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” Jasmin, 25, wrote alongside two loving photographs of the pair. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!! ??.”

Last month, Eric, 32, posted a photo with his girlfriend on his respective Instagram account, captioning the post, “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU,” adding the hashtags, “#myotherhalf,” “#equallyyoked,” and “#iloveyou.”

Eric is Eddie’s oldest child, whom he welcomed with his then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely back in 1989.

Murphy, 60, has ten children total between the ages of 2½ and 32 years old, through relationships with McNeely, Nicole Murphy, Tamara Hood, and Melanie Brown, aka the Spice Girls’ Mel B.

Jasmin, meanwhile, is Martin’s firstborn, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Patricia Southall in 1996.

>Lawrence, 56, also has two other daughters, Iyanna and Amara, with his ex-wife, Shamicka Gibbs.

Prior to their children getting together, the elder actors already had a pre-existing relationship thanks to their shared work in the 1990s.

Back in 1992, the duo starred in the romantic comedy film Boomerang, before they later appeared onscreen together once more in 1999 in the comedy movie, Life.