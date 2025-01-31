Eddie Murphy Documentary Coming To Netflix In 2025

BY: Walker Published 44 minutes ago

Eddie Murphy is an iconic comedian and one the most beloved actors of all time. For the first time, he will be sharing his amazing journey with the world with a forthcoming documentary.

The announcement was one of many made today as part of the service’s promotional event, Next on Netflix. They also unveiled a first-look photo from the doc, which you can view above.

In Eddie, Murphy looks back on his extraordinary journey and looks ahead at what’s still to come, for the first time. The film chronicles his meteoric rise from teen comic phenom to Saturday Night Live breakout and stand-up supernova to box office titan. It illuminates the evolution of Eddie Murphy — the trails he blazed and records he broke on his way from Brooklyn upstart to Hollywood icon.

In the film, the Oscar-nominated actor opens up his home and dives deep into his eclectic, nearly 50-year career. In his own words, he talks about entertaining three generations of fans with a filmography that spans comedy, action, drama, animation, musicals, and family fare. Friends, co-stars, directors, and fellow comics offer insight into Murphy’s singular life and career and the influence that it has had with breakthrough stand-up films like Raw, ’80s megahits Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, and Trading Places through ’90s classics like The Nutty Professor, the Shrek franchise in the 2000s to his Oscar-nominated performance in Dreamgirls.

Directed by Angus Wall, the two-time Oscar-winning editor known for his work on titles like The Social Network, the film’s producers are John Davis, John Fox, Charisse Hewitt, Terry Leonard and Kent Kubena.

Most recently reprising his popular role as Detective Axel Foley in Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Murphy’s other screen credits of late have included Candy Cane Lane and Coming 2 America for Prime Video and You People, also for Netflix. Upcoming, he has the Amazon MGM heist pic The Pickup, as well as a Pink Panther movie for the same studio, and Shrek 5, where he reprises his role as Donkey.

