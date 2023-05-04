Ed Sheeran Wins, Found Not Liable in Marvin Gaye 'Let's Get It On' Rip-Off Trial

Ed Sheeran has been found not liable after being accused of ripping off Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

The singer received the verdict on Thursday in a Manhattan federal court after a jury made the decision.

If you’ve been keeping up, the estate of Ed Townsend, co-writer of “Let’s Get it On,” filed a lawsuit alleging Ed Sheeran’s 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud” stole key elements of the 1973 Marvin Gaye classic — claiming several aspects like the melody and even harmony were a match.

Ed testified during the trial that Marvin’s song was nowhere near his or his co-writer Amy Wadge’s minds when they made “Thinking Out Loud.”

It’s a solid victory for Ed Sheeran who claimed he’d “quit music” if he was found liable.

Take a listen to both songs below. Did the jury make the right decision?