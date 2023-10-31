Why Eboni K. Williams Won’t Join Bethenny Frankel’s ‘Reality Reckoning’: ‘F–k’ Her

Amid disturbing allegations, Bethenny Frankel’s calls for a reality television star union.

via: Page Six

Eboni K. Williams has no interest in joining Bethenny Frankel’s war against Bravo.

The attorney bluntly told Vanity Fair in Monday’s exposé about the network that gave viewers the “Real Housewives” franchise, “F–k Bethenny Frankel.”

“You think I’m going to let some white girl speak for me with my experience with a multibillion-dollar corporation?” Williams, 40, asked.

Over the summer, the Skinnygirl mogul, 52, retained legal eagles Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, who accused Bravo and NBCUniversal of “making “deliberate attempts” to “manufacture mental instability” by plying their talent with “alcohol while depriving them of food and sleep, as well as denying mental health treatment” for those who desperately needed it.

Frankel’s goal is to unionize reality TV stars and create “systemic change” at the network — but she since has clarified that she’s not suing her former employer.

Although sources told us that she’s recruited more than 80 reality stars across Bravo’s numerous shows, Williams, who was the first black “Housewife” on “The Real Housewives of New York City,” would prefer to handle her issues her way.

The TV host candidly discussed her own experience with the network — and her former “RHONY” co-star Ramona Singer.

Williams shed light on Singer’s alleged racism, claiming that the real estate broker used the N-word and once made a remark about how “most” black people don’t have present fathers.

The alleged use of the racial slur became a complaint within the reality series’ production and parent companies Shed Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravo and NBCUniversal, but Singer denied the accusation, and an internal investigation into her purported behavior was ruled “inconclusive.”

As for the remark about parental figures, Singer explained that she had been participating in an “open dialogue” with Bravo publicists, other “Housewives” and two representatives from a racial justice organization.

“In that spirit, I asked a question about a statistic I had read about single-parent households, where children with single-parent households were statistically less likely to succeed than two-parent households,” Singer, 66, said.

Despite Williams’ issues with Bravo and NBCUniversal, she tried to develop a new show following her departure from “RHONY” after one season.

“It is a promotional machine unlike anything you can even buy,” Williams explained of her decision to try and continue the partnership.