A.E. Apologizes to Amber Rose for Cheating: 'All I Want Is My Family Back'

Amber Rose’s ex-boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, has taken to social media with a public plea to get that ol’ thang back.

In a message, which he shared Saturday on Instagram Stories, the music executive apologized to the mother of his son for the ‘pain’ caused by the fact that he cheated on her.

“I want to sincerely apologize to my beautiful wife @amberrose you didn’t deserve what I did to you,” wrote A.E. “You’re an Amazing person and a wonderful mother to our boys. I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused you, my son Slash and my stepson Sebastian.”

He also offered to do ‘anything’ takes to make things right.

“All I want is my family back and I’m willing to do anything to make things right. Please Forgive me,” he said.

If you recall, Amber took to Instagram a few months ago to put A.E. on blast for cheating on her with at least 12 different women.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” she said. “All 12 of y’all bums( The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f**k him anyway.”

He admitted to it.

The couple, who started dating in September 2018, share a 2-year-old son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

Amber has yet to respond to A.E.’s public apology.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)