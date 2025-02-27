Dsquared2 Celebrated Its 30th Birthday With Doechii, Naomi Campbell and JT

BY: Walker Published 12 hours ago

Italy-based fashion label DSQUARED2 celebrated its 30th anniversary during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, attracting a star-studded lineup of celebrities.

The Fall/Winter 2025 show began with Grammy Award winning rapper Doechii running down the runway, who was later joined by City Girls’s JT.

Models included Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk, Amelia Gray, Alex Consani and NLE Choppa. Set to the stage of a New York City block party, cowboys, rock stars and a roller skater glided down the runway with fierce ambition. To close the show, Dsquared2 creative directors Dean and Dan Caten were handcuffed by actor Brigitte Nielsen dressed as a police officer.

For its FW25 co-ed collection, the label unveiled new collaborations with NYC-based brand Vaquera, Bettter, Ducati and Kiss. Standout looks from the showcase included “I Love D2” graphic prints, underwear as outerwear, rhinestone chaps and a top made entirely out of belts.

For evening wear, Dsquared2 leveraged its expertise in leather with corseted leotards, trench coats and barley-there sequins gowns. As for footwear, the brand reunited with its beloved ice skating boots, worn by Doechii, and presented an array of thigh-high cowboy boots and studded stilettos.

If you thought Doechii’s momentum would slow down in 2025, you’d be grossly mistaken. The Swamp Princess became just the third woman to win a Best Rap Album Grammy, wowed attendees and viewers with her performance, and followed up with a hit collaboration with Blackpink’s Jennie called “ExtraL.” As it turns out, that was just her warm-up.

According to users on Twitter, Doechii’s exuberant entrance was a homage to a similar DSquared appearance from Naomi Campbell in 2003, so it’s fitting that Campbell herself also appeared here to close out the show along with Doechii, JT, and the rest of the fall/winter 2026 collection.