Drew Barrymore Shares She Was Catfished on Dating App by Man Pretending to Be an NFL Player | lovebscott.com

Drew Barrymore might be an A-lister, but she isn’t immune to the horrors of dating apps.

Barrymore may be fine with 50 first dates, but don’t flub the opening line when she swipes right.

In fact, the Never Been Kissed actress recently spoke about her experiences with online dating, and revealed that one potential suitor tried to lie about their identity while wooing her.

“This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams,” Drew explained on the Jan. 26 episode of her eponymous talk show. “So, I wrote to him and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football and we didn’t have any teams, and then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams and—it’s nice to meet you, my name is Drew.'”

However, the 48-year-old quickly realized she should’ve swiped left.

“He was not the quarterback for the L.A. Rams,” she continued. “He’s a musician that thought he was being cute.”

Since Drew is still playing the field, she posed the question to the audience: “How should I feel about this?”

Her co-host Ross Matthews validated her disappointment.

“You should feel lied to—robbed,” he replied. “I had a fantasy that you’re like the new Taylor Swift and you’d be at the games, right?”

But Drew insisted she wasn’t looking for her own Travis Kelce, she admitted was simply frustrated by the man’s audacity.

“The guy was like, ‘Hey Drewski,'” she added. “And I was like, ‘I hate you. You pithy, deceiving, playful—you’ve made me feel stupid. I don’t know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!'”

And while the Drew Barrymore Show host—who shares daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, with ex husband Will Kopelman—isn’t necessarily looking for a boy on the football team, she did admit that the “Karma” singer’s approach to her relationship did help her put herself back out there.

“She just went on a date,” she said in an October episode of her eponymous show, referring to Taylor’s infamous Sept. 24 trip to Arrowhead Stadium. “And it made me think, ‘I could just go out on a date.'”