Drew Barrymore, Guests & Studio Audience Go Makeup-Free with Pamela Anderson on Talk Show [Photos + Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

Drew removed her hair extensions live on air, joining Pam and guests Valerie Bertinelli, Gillian Anderson, Gayle King, and Dr. Kameelah Phillips in appearing without makeup.

Pamela Anderson started a movement on The Drew Barrymore Show.

On Tuesday’s all new episode, Drew, her guests and her entire studio audience all go makeup free, as Barrymore is joined by the Baywatch beauty, Valerie Bertinelli, Gillian Anderson, Gayle King and OB-GYN Dr. Kameelah Phillips (who some of you may also recognize from The Real World: Boston).

Per a press release, the women will all sit down for “a candid conversation on embracing natural beauty as they age,” before Mally Roncal and Chris Appleton help a viewer embrace a more natural look of their own.

In a sneak peek clip at the episode, below, Anderson opens up to Barrymore about her decision to rock a more natural look and really take a step back from the makeup she used to hide behind.

As Barrymore noted, Anderson has been wearing minimal makeup for years now, with Drew calling her “the pioneer of what we’re certainly doing here today” by stripping off the paint.

“I love it. It’s amazing. Isn’t it freeing? Doesn’t it feel free?” Anderson asked the other women. “I mean, I feel free. It’s taken a while, I’ve had my little journey with it … we all are our own worst critics.”

According to Anderson, she started to really feel comfortable with her choice during a recent Paris Fashion Week.

“I decided I was just going to a fashion show, I didn’t need to compete with anybody. Like, why am I wasting three hours in a makeup chair when I have these beautiful Vivienne Westwood clothes on?” she said she thought to herself, thinking nobody “would even notice” her bare fare.

“So I thought so then when people started coming up to me and talking about it, I thought, well, this is a great message to really peel it back and find out who I was again,” continued Anderson, who recalled playing into being her idea of “what a model is or a Playmate is, or a rock star wife is” for years.

“I’ve been playing these characters along the way and it just hit me a couple of years ago and I was like, you know, just shaking my head going, who am I?” she said. “And that’s when I went home into my garden and started planting things and getting into nature and going back to the trees that knew me since birth. I bought my grandmother’s property and renovated it and I just started taking it all back and then started peeking out without makeup.”

It’s after all that she started feeling “great as me,” said the 57-year-old actress. “I don’t want people to think of me as the other, all those cartoon characters I kind of created for protection, that’s what I think I did it for.”

She then concluded, “but this is the best time in my life. I feel so empowered and so free and so excited about life again.”

Barrymore was certainly feeling empowered too, as she started to remove her hair extensions on camera.

“So, another really awesome symptom of perimenopause is you start to lose your hair,” the host explained, as Anderson told her she had “beautiful” hair. The footage ends with Drew telling the women, “And if you are having a great hair day, you feel a lot more confident about wearing less makeup because you feel so good in your presentation that everything else sort of falls into place.”

Anderson appeared on the episode to celebrate her skincare brand, Sonsie, with everyone in the audience received her Multi Moisture Mask.

See the conversation continue when The Drew Barrymore Show airs Tuesday.

