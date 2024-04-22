Draya Michele and Jalen Green Host Baby Shower for Baby Girl | lovebscott.com

Draya Michele and Jalen Green celebrated the impending arrival of their baby girl this past weekend.

The parents wore matching red attire at the joyous celebration. The two are expecting a baby girl. You can see moments from the celebration below courtesy of The Shade Room.

Draya Michele became a hot topic after revealing she was pregnant with the baby of Houston Rockets star Jalen Green. Their relationship was criticized due to their age gap. Draya is 39, and Jalen is 22, close to the age of her son.

Last month, Draya posted on Instagram that she was struggling. Many are connecting her struggles to social media commentary.

