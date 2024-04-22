Suspect Arrested After Breaking into Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ Residence While Family Was Home | lovebscott.com

A suspected intruder was arrested early Sunday morning after a break-in at the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, according to police.

via: KTLA

The break-in occurred around 6:40 a.m. when, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect smashed a back window to gain entry into the home.

Mayor Bass and her family were in the Hancock Park home during the break-in, but no one was hurt during the incident.

Ephraim Matthew Hunter, 29, of L.A., was arrested and booked for burglary. The LAPD hasn’t provided a possible motive for the break-in.

Jud Grubbs lives in the area and is surprised that someone would attempt to break into the well-protected property.

“It’s got a fence, a gate, all the way around,” Grubbs told KTLA 5’s Rachel Menitoff. “I’m sure there are cameras and there’s usually a lot of presence around the house.”

It’s unclear Hunter interfaced with anyone in the home during the break-in. No further information has been provided about the intruder.

The Mayor’s office released a statement about the break-in at the property.

“The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect,” the statement said.

The Getty House was originally built in 1921. It is the official residence of the Mayor of Los Angeles. Tom Bradley moved into the home at the beginning of his second term in 1977 and stayed there until he left office in 1993.

Mayor Bass moved into the home in January of last year.

