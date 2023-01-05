Drama Already? MTV’s ‘Real Friends of WeHo’ Cast Member Dorion Renaud Slams Show as 'Fake' Ahead of Series Premiere

MTV’s ‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ hasn’t even aired its first episode and the cast is already stirring up drama.

In case you haven’t heard, ‘The Real Friends of Weho’ is a new show coming to MTV that will follow the lives of celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, choreographer and singer Todrick Hall, actor Curtis Hamilton, CEO of Buttah Skincare Dorion Renaud, TV host and business owner Jaymes Vaughan and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig.

It’s being described as an “unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community. Consisting of some of Hollywood’s most influential and successful LGBTQ+ celebrities, personalities and entrepreneurs.”

We don’t know about all that — but what we DO know is that cast member Dorion Renaud is already slamming the show on social media — despite being part of it.

Not long after the trailer dropped, Dorion took to Instagram Stories to dismiss the entire premise of the show. He says the cast are ‘fake friends’ and that he doesn’t even live in West Hollywood (WeHo) — he lives in the Valley.

He also took to Twitter to declare that he doesn’t know his cast members.

Buttah Skin is my only Real Friend lol. — Dorion Renaud (@DorionRenaud) January 5, 2023

Chile…I don’t know these people. — Dorion Renaud (@DorionRenaud) January 5, 2023

Aside from what Dorion claims, actor Chris Salvatore is alleging that he was fired from ‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ after three of his former cast members refused to film with him for having an OnlyFans account.

Last year, 3 gays from a certain reality show refused to film with me for having an OF so I was fired by production after filming for only a week. That’s about all I can say…for now ? — Chris Salvatore (@CSalvatore) January 5, 2023

You’d be surprised ? — Chris Salvatore (@CSalvatore) January 5, 2023

Yikes. ‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ is set to premiere on Friday, January 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’