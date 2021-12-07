Drake’s Female Trespasser Loses It During Phone Call With Rapper's Lawyer Over $4 Billion Lawsuit

Drake is being sued by a woman named Mesha Collins for trespassing on his property.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Drake’s lawyer Stanton “Larry” Stein provided an update on the case brought by a woman named Mesha Collins.

Back in June, a woman named Mesha Collins filed a $4 billion lawsuit against Drake accusing him of using her name and likeness in “defamatory matters” by releasing music, posting on Instagram, and endorsing products that had names that invaded her privacy by revealing to the world where she lived.”

Collins does have a past with Drake as she was arrested at his home on April 3, 2017. She was taken into custody after police responded to a call about a burglary at the estate. When they arrived, they found Mesha had drank some of Drake’s refreshments and locked herself in a room. She was released from jail after posting a $100k bond. No criminal charges were brought because Drake felt the suspect had personal issues.

As Radar first reported, Drake recently moved to dismiss the entire lawsuit calling it frivolous” and based on “delusional figments of her imagination.”

Drake denied defaming Mesha in any manner and claims he never even knew her name. The rapper even filed a declaration in the case stating, “In April 2017, somebody broke into my Los Angeles home when I was not there. At the time of that incident, I was not told any details about the trespasser, including her name.”

“I do not know Plaintiff. I have never met her and have never communicated with her. I did not even know of Plaintiff until this lawsuit was filed and served. Indeed, I was unaware of Plaintiff’s identity, name, or where she alleges she lives until the filing and service of this lawsuit,” he added.

In newly filed docs, Drake’s lawyer says the lawsuit is nothing more than an attempt for Mesha to make contact with Drake. “He has also not divulged private information about Collins. This is a frivolous case brought for the purpose of making contact with Graham,” he writes.

Stanton told the court Mesha is not represented by a lawyer in the case. He called her up to talk about the lawsuit. Mesha “expressed disbelief that counsel for Graham indeed represented Graham. She ended the call by abruptly hanging up after asking counsel for Graham not to contact her again. Attempts to meet and confer are futile.”

He believes the entire lawsuit should be thrown out of court immediately.

Some people have all the nerve.