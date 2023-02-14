Drake's 5-Year-Old Son Adonis Says He's a 'Funny Dad' in Hilarious Joint Interview [Video]

On Sunday (Feb. 12), Drake’s 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham, gave his first public interview with Barstool Sports podcaster Caleb Pressley.

via: People

In a joint interview with his son Adonis on Barstool Sports on Sunday, the 5-year-old dished to host Caleb Pressley about what his rapper father is like at home.

“That’s a funny dad,” Adonis said, explaining that “he does a lot of funny jokes.”

The “Sundae with Drake” interview began with mockumentary-style footage to dramatic background music as the comedian grilled Adonis about being nice or mean to other kids and getting in fights.

“Did you ever punch anybody in the nuts?” Pressley asked. “No, never,” Adonis responded after busting out laughing. “That’s funny,” he added.

Later in the interview, Pressley asked the five-time Grammy winner if Adonis ever tries to interfere with his dad’s ladies so that he doesn’t have to “split his inheritance” with any future siblings.

“No, not really,” Drake laughed, admitting he had to think about it for a minute. He added that his son “is always vibing out with me” and “always telling me how great I am as a father, as a single father.”

The Toronto-born singer was also asked “if the most beautiful girls in the world are here in Toronto?” — something he happily agreed to. “I would say so,” he said.

“How’d you get them here from Miami, you flew them on your plane?” Pressley shot back with a deadpan expression, prompting Drake to laugh harder. “That’s a valid point,” he said, admitting after further grilling that there are four beds on his private plane.

But being a hands-on dad is No. 1 in his book, Drake later stressed.

When the conversation turned to gambling, Pressley asked what his favorite thing is to bet on. “Fatherhood,” the Toronto Raptors superfan said without a second thought.