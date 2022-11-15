Drake Provoked Swifties By Posting A Petty Instagram Story About Taylor’s No. 1 Spot On The ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Chart [Photo]

Drake has proven to be a pro at getting attention, whether that’s through an entire fake promotional album cycle with 21 Savage or fitting uncalled-for, controversial disses into his tracks. He’s stirring up the conversation again today, this time starting beef with Swifties.

via: Billboard

Drake was feeling a little petty with the release of the new Hot 100 tally on Monday (Nov. 14), and shared his thoughts cryptically via Instagram Stories.

The rapper shared the latest Hot 100 top 10 dated Nov. 19, 2022, in which he has eight debuts, including seven with 21 Savage, as the pair’s collaborative project Her Loss launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. However, the No. 1 spot remains Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” for a third week, and the No. 10 spot was taken by Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ sultry collab, “Unholy.”

In his screenshot, Drake left “Unholy” unscathed, but covered Swift’s achievement with a series of emojis. “@21savage congrats my brother,” he captioned the post. The “Midnight Rain” superstar has yet to respond to Drizzy’s “anti-hero” moment.

With Drake having claimed nine of the Hot 100’s top 10 spots on the chart for a week in September 2021 (concurrent with the chart start of his album Certified Lover Boy), he is now the only artist to have logged at least eight songs in the top 10 twice.

Two weeks ago, “Anti-Hero” soared in at the Hot 100’s summit, as Swift made history as the first artist to hold the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame.

Back in April, Drake sent the Internet ablaze when he posted a throwback picture with Swift on his Instagram account. The snap is the last in a five-pic carousel with the motivational message: “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work.”

Drake covers up Taylor Swift’s #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with emojis in his latest Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/M3wAECSMyu — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 14, 2022