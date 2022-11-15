21 Savage Backtracks On His Controversial Comment About Nas: ‘I Would Never Disrespect Nas’ [Photo]

It’s likely that you heard about the recent drama with 21 Savage and his comments on Nas. During a Twitter space chat, the rapper said, “I don’t feel like he’s relevant, he just has a loyal ass fanbase and he still makes good-ass music.” Obviously, this made headlines.

via: HypeBeast

Taking to Twitter to briefly address the situation, 21 shut down the notion of him disrespecting a veteran like Nas and all those who came before him. “I would never disrespect [N]as or any legend who paved the way for me,” he tweeted, “y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it[.]” Several users rallied behind him, with some trying to give an explanation of what the I Am > I Was rapper actually meant; fans clarified that 21 most likely understood the term “relevancy” as an artist who often gets played on the radio or in clubs, but there was also users who pointed out Nas’ run of classic albums.

21 made the comments in a recent Clubhouse conversation and it drew flak from several fans. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got a loyal fan base. He still makes good music,” he said. When asked about his definition of relevance, the rapper replied, “Mostly connected or appropriate to what’s being done to be considered.”

Both 21 and Nas just released new albums; 21 and Drake‘s Her Loss opened at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard 200, while Nas’ King’s Disease III with Hit-Boy was met with critical and fan acclaim.

I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it ????? — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) November 14, 2022