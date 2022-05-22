Drake Loses More Than $230K on Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Bet [Photo]

Celebrities, they’re just like us! While that may not be entirely true, celebrities who enjoy sports betting certainly aren’t immune to devastating losses like the rest of us, evidenced during Sunday’s Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.

via: Page Six

The Canadian rapper lost more than $230,000 when he bet that Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc would win the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Ferrari ace, who was leading the world championship when Drizzy placed the bet, lost the lead Sunday afternoon after suffering an engine failure.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took victory in Barcelona, along with the lead of the championship over Leclerc.

“First F1 bet, let’s see how it goes,” the “Money In The Grave” hitmaker wrote on his Instagram Story, revealing he bet $300k Canadian dollars with cryptocurrency betting platform, Stake.

Despite starting from first place on the grid and maintaining a convincing lead for the first 27 laps of the Grand Prix, which was held at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain, power unit issues saw Leclerc fail to finish the race.

Drake is reportedly pals with seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, who moved up to fifth in the Grand Prix after suffering a first-lap clash with Haas driver, Kevin Magnussen.

While this was the fist time the “Nice For What” chart-topper, 35, bet on a F1 race, he inspired Canadian driver Nicholas Latifi to use number six as his permanent racing number.

“Toronto is widely referred to as ‘The 6,’ which is partly down to Drake, who’s also from Toronto,” Latifi said in 2020. “He mentions the name in one of his early songs, and one of his albums was originally called ‘Views from the 6’.”

While Drake may not have the best luck when it comes to Formula 1 gambling, he recently pocketed $300,000 in profit after betting that the Los Angeles Rams would defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

The rapper put down $1.3 million worth of bitcoin using Stake, also betting that his friend, Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr, would score a touchdown.

Drake is clearly not afraid of risk.