Home News News Drake Helped Resurrect Famed Luna Luna Art Amusement Park, New Report Details $100 Million Investment [Photos]

Drake‘s love for art is almost as well-known as his penchant for appearing in memes making fun of his emo tendencies. Recently, though, he took that hobby to a whole new level. Instead of buying a new piece to prominently display in one of his many mansions dotted around the globe, he’s invested in an entire art amusement park, according to a feature in New York Times. via: Complex

“It’s such a unique and special way to experience art,” Drake, who’s currently fresh off the faux promo-supported rollout of his and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album, told the Times. “This is a big idea and opportunity that centers around what we love most: bringing people together.”

1987: the Viennese artist André Heller opens LUNA LUNA, an avant-garde carnival with works by Basquiat, Haring, Scharf, Delaunay, Lichtenstein, Dalí and more in Hamburg, Germany 35 years later… Drake ??? https://t.co/akSzEsy0Fv pic.twitter.com/iR5BVdZ7Pm — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) November 17, 2022

Artists who initially contributed work to Heller’s 1987 staging included (but were not limited to) widely revered masters of their craft like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Salvador Dali, Keith Haring, and more. Basquiat, for example, designed a Ferris wheel.

In addition to the planned tour, a documentary is also in the works about the process of bringing Luna Luna back to life after decades of the wholly unique project being hidden away in varying degrees of storage.

For more insight, including details on how Heller lost Luna Luna to begin with and why he’s also no longer involved with its revival, read Joe Coscarelli’s full piece here.

News of a Drake-backed art carnival tour arrives during a particularly busy period for the 2023 Grammy Awards nominee, with the aforementioned Her Loss having recently opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. This week, Drake offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at the lead-up to his and 21’s first full-length collab project by way of a self-filmed video for “Rich Flex.”