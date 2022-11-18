Al Roker Was Hospitalized with Blood Clots in Leg, Lungs During ‘Today’ Absence [Photo]

Al Roker has provided fans with an update following a health scare.

via: Page Six

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” the meteorologist captioned Friday Instagram photos of flowers and an NBC News mug.

“Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” he continued. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery.”

The 68-year-old concluded by thanking his fans for their “well-wishes and prayers,” adding, “Hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Roker’s colleagues shared their support in the comments.

“You’re the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!! ” Savannah Guthrie wrote.

“Love you brother…can’t wait to have you back!” Craig Melvin commented, with Dylan Dreyer adding, “Love you Al and praying every day for a speedy recovery!”

As for Hoda Kotb, she wrote, “Al Roker– hurry back to us… counting the days xoxoxo.”

Roker’s health scare comes two years after the weatherman shared his prostate cancer diagnosis with viewers.

“The good news is we caught it early, not great news is that it’s a little aggressive so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this,” he said in November 2020.

“I don’t want people thinking, ‘Poor Al’ because I’m going to be OK,” Roker added, sharing his hopes to come back in two weeks after surgery.

Upon his return later that same month, the Daytime Emmy winner gushed about the “great medical care” he received.