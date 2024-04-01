Drake Fuels Beef Rumors With Travis Scott By "Shooting" At La Flame Head Prop During "MELTDOWN" Performance [Video] | lovebscott.com

Drake’s got Travis Scott in his sniper scope.

via: HotNewHipHop

The whole hip-hop world is awaiting a response from Drake after the fury of disses that Kendrick Lamar sent his way. It has been such a smashing success not only for the genre to bring that competitive nature back, but also for the charts. Metro Boomin and Future’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU will be at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 200. Additionally, “Like That,” the song with incredible K-Dot verse, is also poised to reach the top of the Hot 100. Drake has been sending some low-key responses toward the Cali MC as of late, but Travis Scott is also receiving some shots as well.

That is at least what some people are speculating online anyway, after a recent It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? Tour performance. Drake was playing his most recent collaboration with Travis Scott, “MELTDOWN,” from UTOPIA. According to some footage from the show gathered from TMZ Hip Hop, he sent some “gunfire” at a head prop of Travis. Apparently, he does it at every show when Drizzy’s lyric, “Like TV producers we, grr, we airing this s***,” comes up.

There are some theories floating around that Drake now has beef with one of his biggest collaborators because of this. One of the main arguments for this is because Travis was begging Metro and Future to play “Like That” at Rolling Loud before the album dropped.