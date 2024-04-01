Ludacris Describes Katt Williams’ Rumors as “So Laughable” While Revisiting Their Back-and-Forth [Video] | lovebscott.com

2024 has already been a big year for Ludacris. He joined Usher at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show and was announced as one of the judges for season two of Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow.” Another highlight for the Grammy Award winner was his spat with Katt Williams, which stemmed from the comedian’s comments on “Club Shay Shay” in January.

via: HotNewHipHop

Williams claims he was offered a role in the Fast And Furious series but came up with a shocking list of additional factors that played into his potential casting.

Ludacris did respond pretty quickly, both clapping back at some of the claims made against him and calling out Williams. But now he was asked about the comments from the interview during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club and took a more level-headed approach to his response. First, he claims that he has no idea whether or not Williams was actually offered a role in the franchise. When asked about some of his stranger claims Luda is hardly even sure what to say. He describes the claims as so ridiculous he didn’t even know what Williams was saying and isn’t taking it too seriously because he’s a comedian.

Those wondering about casting for the Fast And Furious role that ended up going to Ludacris got another hint from an interview last month. That came when Andre 3000 was doing an interview where he revealed that he also auditioned for the role. Andre ultimately thinks they made the right call. He describes not being “ready” to take on the challenge of acting in the franchise when asked follow-up questions.