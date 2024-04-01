Vontae Davis, Two-Time NFL Pro Bowler, Dead at 35 | lovebscott.com

Former NFL star cornerback Vontae Davis, who played 10 seasons before retiring in 2018 has died.

via: Fox News

Davis played in 10 seasons in the NFL and retired in the middle of a game while he was a member of the Buffalo Bills. He also played for the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts. He was a standout at Illinois before going to the NFL.

“#illinination we lost a great today!!! RIP TO @vontaedavis man nothing but good memories of that dude in school!!! Praying for the Davis family!!” Illinois men’s basketball coach Chester Frazier wrote on X.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

Davis’ body was found at a home registered to his grandmother in Southwest Ranches, Florida, WSVN-TV reported Monday, citing a source. Davie police reportedly launched an investigation into his death. Police said that no foul play was suspected.

Bobby Maze, a childhood friend of Davis, wrote about his friend’s passing on Facebook, according to TMZ.

“Life will never be the same without my brother,” Maze wrote. “Them FaceTime calls etc damn I wish we could have one more convo.

“You beat the odds, you made it. You did it your way. It just wasn’t supposed to end like this.”

Miami selected Davis in the first round of the 2009 draft. He was traded to the Colts before the start of the 2012 season and he had a few great seasons with Indianapolis.

He joined the Bills after the 2017 season and only appeared in one game for them.

In 121 games, Davis had 22 interceptions and 395 tackles. He was named to the Pro Bowl while with the Colts in 2014 and 2015.

RIP.