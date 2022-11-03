Drake Eulogizes the ‘Legendary, Unprecedented Takeoff’ During 'Table for One' SiriusXM Radio Show

Drake opened his radio show on Thursday night with a beautiful eulogy for Takeoff.

On the second episode of Table for One on SiriusXM—leading up to his 21 Savage collab album Her Loss at midnight—Drake remembered the “legendary, unprecedented” Migos member with whom he collaborated on hits including “Walk It Talk It.”

Sounding slightly choked-up at points, the 36-year-old tried to impress upon listeners that life is “worth living, and everybody deserves that chance.”

Read Drake’s full eulogy below, followed by the audio. RIP Takeoff.

“Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC, to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff—a guy that I knew for a long, long time. I’m sure people know how we started, of course, with ‘Versace.’ And from there, you know, we formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family. So, our deepest condolences—tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much. And, man, I just encourage everybody to lock into that mindset, no matter where you are, you know? It’s just really…it’s a life that’s worth living, and everybody deserves that chance. It’s unfortunate that one of our dear, dear brothers had to leave us this week. And it’s tough to even talk about, I don’t even know how to really—I don’t have the words, I feel like I’m rambling, but, yeah: again, our deepest condolences from the family. We love you, and I appreciate the memories, appreciate the memories.”

