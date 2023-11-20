Drake 'For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition' First-Week Sales Projections Are In

Today (Nov. 20), Hits Daily Double published predictions for the most recent album releases, which included Drake’s For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition.

via: HipHopDX

Drake has been projected to spend another week atop the Billboard 200, but he’s in a tight race for the No. 1 spot.

According to HitsDailyDouble,For All The Dogs may be in the lead thanks to a boost from the new material on Drizzy’s Scary Hours 3 EP, which has been appended to the record.

For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition is estimated to move between 110,000 to 130,000 units this week, which might be good for the top position.

Competing with Drake is pop heavyweight Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Edition), a re-recording of her 2014 album, which is projected to move 110,00 to 120,000 units, while Dolly Parton’s Rockstar is estimated at about 95,000 units.

The 6 God returned with his Scary Hours 3 EP on Friday (November 17), which treated fans to six new songs — including another feature from J. Cole — that have been tacked onto his recent album For All the Dogs. (It appears on streaming services as For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition.)

On “Red Button,” the opening track of the new batch, the Toronto native gave Swift her props as he raps: “Taylor Swift the only n-gga that I ever rated/ Only one could make me drop the album just a little later/ Rest of y’all, I treat you like you never made it.”

The last time Drizzy made headlines mentioning Swift, it was for a very different reason. He appeared to throw shade at Taylor last year while celebrating the chart success of his and 21 Savage’s joint album, Her Loss.

In November 2022, the duo’s LP placed an impressive eight songs in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10, occupying every spot from No. 2 to No. 9 on the singles chart. The meme-friendly “Rich Flex”was at No. 2, followed by early fan-favorites like “Major Distribution,” “On BS” and “Spin Bout U.”

Only Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” from her record-breaking Midnights album, bested the duo after retaining the No. 1 spot for a third consecutive week. Drake, it seemed, wasn’t too keen on giving the pop juggernaut her due credit.

Soon after the Hot 100 was unveiled that week, the OVO boss celebrated his and 21’s top-10 success by posting an image of the chart on his Instagram Stories with the caption: “@21savage congrats my brother.”

Curiously, he covered up the first spot, including Swift’s name, with a series of cryptic emojis. 21 then shared his collaborator’s celebratory post on his own Story, albeit without any additional commentary (or Swift shade).