Drake Details His Ideal Woman New Song Snippet: 'I Think About You All Day, Mami' [Video]

Looks like Aubrey Graham is gearing for new music.

via: HipHopDX

Drake has given his perspective on the next woman he’d like in his life in a song snippet shared on social media.

On Saturday (March 25), the OVO hitmaker shared a snippet of an untitled track on Instagram which was produced by BNYX. In the video, it appears as if an OVO affiliate is holding down the turntables while the the track plays in the background.

Rapping in a laidback flow over a driving, piano-laced beat, Drake can be heard detailing what he’s looking for in an ideal partner, including patience, trust, honesty and ambition; fame, however, isn’t a prerequisite to date Drizzy.

“I need someone to be patient with me/ Someone to get money, would not take it from me/ They don’t even need to be as famous as me/ I don’t think I meet ’em at the places I be/ But deep down I think about you all day, mami,” Drake spits on the snippet.

His verse continues: “I know I’m a pitbull, but dalé, mami/ I just wanna take you on a holiday, mami/ Say what’s on your mind, I’m a call away, mami/ Come and rescue me/ Take me out the club, take me out the trap/ Take me off the market, take me off the map/ I’m tryna hit the group chat and tell ’em.”

Listen to the snippet below: