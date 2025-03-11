Drake Cryptically Warns His ‘Next Chapter’ May ‘Leave You Feeling Uneasy’

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Drake is hinting at a “next chapter,” but what that may entail is unclear from his cryptic Instagram post.

The Canadian musician shared a post on Instagram on Monday (March 10), with its cryptic content swiftly generating much speculation as to what it might be referring to. “U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore,” the post began.

Presumably, this could be in reference to the OVO rapper’s high-profile beef with Kendrick Lamar, which recently saw Lamar performing the incendiary “Not Like Us” at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, only days after it won record and song of the year, best rap performance and song, and best music video at the Grammys.

Drake had previously promised another round in their ongoing feud was on the horizon, with Lamar later addressing the 6 God’s claim while announcing his halftime performance. “You know there’s only one opportunity to win a championship,” Lamar said. “No round twos.”

As Drake continues his post though, he hints that whatever comes next may be uncomfortable for some, adding that an unidentified individual has been sending him texts. “I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me,” the post concludes.

The cryptic nature of Drake’s latest message is continued in the choice of photos used in the post, which – alongside selfies, live footage, and a screengrab from the 2017 film Phantom Thread – also includes an image of two Zofran pills, which the Mayo Clinic notes are “to prevent nausea and vomiting that is caused by cancer medicines (chemotherapy) or radiation therapy.”

Specifics relating to Drake’s upcoming plans remain unclear currently, but his update follows the release of his $ome $exy $ongs 4 U collaborative album with PartyNextDoor on Feb. 14, and the postponement of a number of Australian and New Zealand tour dates due to a “scheduling conflict.”

