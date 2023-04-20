Drake Bell's Wife Files for Divorce One Week After His Disappearance

Drake Bell’s wife is calling it quits a week after the actor disappeared.

Janet Von Schmeling filed for divorce from Drake on Thursday after four years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

via Page Six:

Per the docs obtained by the outlet, Von Schmeling is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son, Wyatt, while requesting for Bell to be granted visitation rights.

She is also seeking spousal support.

Sources had told Page Six in January that the couple had separated after the “Drake & Josh” alum was spotted huffing balloons in his car in the parking lot of a California vape shop while his young son sat in the back seat.

After having “had enough,” Von Schmeling moved to Florida with their son.

“They had some incredible beautiful times before. He needs to focus on being healthy, and they’ll be great co-parents in the future,” a source told us at the time.

“It’s a bad moment in time for Drake. But he is a great dad when he is healthy and sober.”

Bell and Schmeling began dating in 2013 and wed in an intimate ceremony in 2018.

After his struggles cost him his relationship, a source further told us that he had entered treatment.

However, just one week ago, Bell triggered a manhunt after authorities reported him as missing and “endangered.”

He had last been seen the night before and had been photographed earlier in the day with his son at Sea World.

Just a few hours after asking the public for help to find him, authorities managed to make contact with the actor, 36, and even “took action” to ensure he received a “mental health evaluation.”

Police had reason to fear for his life because, according to a 911 call obtained by Page Six, he had texted his family in California saying he was going to “get drunk and hang himself.”

In an effort to find him, they tracked his phone to a hotel in Orlando.

Bell later spoke out on his disappearance and appeared to brush off any concerns, tweeting, “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”

At this point she has to do what’s best for her and her son — and it sounds like leaving Drake is it.