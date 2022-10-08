Dr. Wendy Osefo Doesn't Regreat Calling Mia Thornton a 'Crater-Faced B*tch': 'That Was a Fact'

It doesn’t appear that Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton got to a better place this season on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac.’

via Page Six:

Dr. Wendy Osefo stands behind calling her “Real Housewives of Potomac” co-star Mia Thornton a “crater-faced bitch” after the latter tossed a martini in the former’s face.

“That was a fact. I stand on it, yes,” the professor, 38, tells Page Six in an exclusive interview. “Because without the filters, that’s a fact.”

As the “RHOP” Season 7 trailer indicates, the insult came after Thornton, 37, lobbed a glass full of alcohol at Osefo with a notably relaxed Karen Huger caught in the middle.

Thornton recently told Page Six that the comment about her complexion cut deep as she did not have access to a dermatologist during her turbulent childhood in foster care.

“It hurts because it’s something that I can’t necessarily do anything about … There’s so much more to Mia inside that I don’t want people to forever look at me and say, ‘Oh, you know, she has all these acne scars,’” she said.

“Had I had proper parenting as a teenager, don’t you think someone should have taken me to the dermatologist?”

Still, Thornton expressed remorse for hurling a beverage at Osefo. However, she also claimed to Page Six that she was provoked. “I would just say sometimes people talk too much,” she said, teasing what led to the drink toss.

Meanwhile, Osefo asserts that “nothing was said that warranted” such an action.

“Well, one thing we know about Mia is that she lies. And another thing is she does not have a good memory,” she claims to Page Six of her frenemy. “So, in her head, she may have thought that. But if you pay attention to everybody at the table, why we’re so calm is because nothing was said.”

The political commentator points out that her main concern amid the cocktail attack was her hair.

“I wore my good wig, so you’re not about to mess up my good hair!” she told us. “That’s what you’re not going to do. So my first thought was really my hair.”

Osefo jokes that her beloved mom, Iyom Susan Okuzu — who inspired her new memoir, “Tears of My Mother” — is ready to retaliate on behalf of her daughter.

“Oh my God, to today my mom is like, ‘Where is she? Because I have a pitcher of water,’” the author says with a laugh. “Listen, let’s not put Mia and Susan in the same room because it will be splish and splash.”

“I may give y’all a show at BravoCon,” Osefo teases of her upcoming reunion with Thornton.

So, what will happen when Osefo and Thornton grace the same stage at New York City’s BravoCon 2022 in just one week?

“Make sure we’re seated far apart because I may give y’all a show at BravoCon,” the Onyi Home Essentials founder warns. “Don’t sit her by me!”

As a woman who has had some cosmetic enhancements herself, Wendy should tread lightly on those ‘without the fillers’ comments.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 7 premieres Sunday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.