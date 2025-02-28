BY: DM Published 57 minutes ago

Clinician Dr. Ranj Singh rose to fame as the resident doctor on ITV’s “This Morning“ from 2016 to 2021. Dr. Ranj provided medical advice and insights on the daily news program. However, his tenure concluded amid concerns he raised about the program’s workplace environment.

In May 2023, Ranj publicly addressed issues regarding the show’s culture, describing it as “toxic.“ He said that after voicing his concerns to ITV’s senior management, he felt pushed out of his role. “It takes more than one person to create a culture,“ he wrote (per The Guardian). “The culture at ‘This Morning‘ had become toxic, no longer aligned with ITV values, and I felt like because I whistle-blew, I was managed out.“

Now, Dr. Ranj is moving past the controversy with a major personal update. The British television personality has revealed he has a new boyfriend, and the couple is making no secret of their loving relationship.

Dr. Ranj has a new boyfriend!

Advertisement

On Jan. 1, Dr. Ranj Singh took to Instagram to introduce his new boyfriend, James Colebrook, to his nearly 350,000 followers. In a series of affectionate photos, the couple is seen smiling and sharing kisses. “I think this is what the kids call a ‘hard launch,” Dr. Ranj wrote. “Sometimes the universe gives you what you NEED, rather than what you think you WANT. Starting 2025 the way it was meant to be. Happy New Year love!”

The couple’s announcement was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans. “Ahh, you were my childgood Dr. Ranj. So happy for you,” one person commented. While another wrote, “What a gorgeous couple! Lovely photos that just exude happiness”

Colebrook is a multifaceted entertainer known for his work as an actor, model, personal trainer and co-host of the “Bunny & the Beast” podcast alongside drag performer Bunny Galore. He graduated from Laine Theatre Arts in 2017 and has since appeared in various stage productions, including “Game Night” at London’s Wonderville venue.

Advertisement

Dr. Ranj was recently hospitalized after an accident.

This joyful news comes shortly after a challenging moment for Dr. Ranj. Just days before the New Year, he experienced a minor accident, resulting in a head injury that required five stitches. In December 2024, the TV star shared an image on social media depicting himself with a bandage on his forehead. “Not quite how I planned to spend my Saturday night,“ he wrote on Instagram (per The Daily Mail).

In response to an outpouring of concern from fans, Dr. Ranj clarified the circumstances of the incident, revealing that his injuries were minor. “Apologies, I should have explained… I slipped and face-planted the pavement and earned myself five lovely stitches. All sorted, though! Thank you for the messages of concern.“ At the time of the accident, Dr. Ranj performed in a pantomime production at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley, Kent, alongside former Pop Idol winner Gareth Gates.

Dr. Ranj clearly has a lot going on. His personal life and private life are booming, and he is seemingly enjoying the ride. The television personality is sharing it all with his fans on social media, posting photos of his new boo and his new creative ventures.

Advertisement

What is your favorite Dr. Ranj moment? Comment below!