Dr. Fauci Says He Expects Vaccines for Kids to be Approved this Fall [Video]

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb among children, health officials hope to approve a vaccine that will be suitable for kids by this fall.

via: Daily News

Regulators should have enough data in the coming weeks to decide whether to authorize shots for kids ages 5 to 11, Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC’s “This Week.”

“Sometime in the next few weeks, as we get into October, we’ll be able to see the vaccines for children get enough data to be presented for safety and immunogenicity,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized vaccine shots for those 12 and older. Around the country, Los Angeles schools have announced a vaccine requirement for eligible students 12 and up while other cities, including the Big Apple, are so far limiting vaccine requirements to teachers and staff.

Fauci also addressed the Food and Drug Administration’s recent decision to reject a plan to offer Pfizer booster shots to the general population. Instead, it recommended third jabs for those 65 and older, along with vulnerable people.

The White House previously announced a Sept. 20 target date for launching widespread booster shots.

“I don’t think they made a mistake,” Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I am 80, and I’m an elderly person — certainly eligible. I will certainly get a booster.”

Watch Dr. Fauci on ABC “This Week” below:

Dr. Fauci says on ABC that he expects Covid vaccines for kids ages 5-11 to be approved this fall pic.twitter.com/i2nmkf7QS7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 19, 2021