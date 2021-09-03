Dr. Dre Sues Ex-Wife Nicole Young For Allegedly 'Embezzling' $350,000 From His Business' Bank Account

Dr. Dre has accused his ex-wife, Nicole Young, of embezzling money from his recording studio business as they continue their divorce battle.

The 56-year-old rap mogul and his business advisors have reportedly filed a lawsuit against Young, alleging she stole and embezzled more than $350,000 from his company, Recording One studio in Sherman Oaks, CA.

Before their divorce proceedings, Dre. and Young allegedly both had access to the “maintenance and control” of the business’ assets, reportedly giving her the ability to write checks and transfer funds.

But Dre claims Young “decimated” his assets by allegedly “embezzling and stealing” a whopping $353,571.85 from the company’s account before they removed her from the trust.

He also alleges she used that money “for her own, personal obligations.”

Dre claims his ex-wife violated Penal Code 496, which comes with a potential jail sentence.

According to the code definition, “Every person who buys or receives any property that has been stolen or that has been obtained in any manner constituting theft or extortion, knowing the property to be stolen or obtained, or who conceals, sells, withholds, or aids in concealing, selling, or withholding any property from the owner…shall be punished by imprisonment in county jail for not more than one year.”

But sources allege Young says otherwise, claiming Dre’s ex has already returned the money.

They also claim she had every right to take the money in the first place because they were married at the time.

This is just the latest blow in the exes’ nasty divorce battle.

Dre was recently ordered to cough up close to $300,000 per month to Young in spousal support while they continue to fight over his nearly one-billion-dollar fortune and the validity of their prenup.

The duo was married for 21 years before Young decided to pull the plug and officially end their marriage by filing for divorce in June 2020.

Dre and Young share two children together — Truice, 24, and Truly, 20.

While they are still battling over money, the judge did sign off on them to be legally single — which is wonderful because Dre is already playing the field.

