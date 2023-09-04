Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine Partner with Atlanta Public Schools

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are moving onward to providing youth with educational opportunities.

via: BET

The Iovine and Young Center will be located inside Frederick Douglass High School and will combine a rigorous interdisciplinary curriculum with real-world opportunities.

“We believe we’re going to give these kids an advantage, a different type of education,” Iovine said at the press conference on Tuesday, Aug. 28, according to Atlanta News First. “So, you all can sell these kids, go out there and say you want these kids. Because the modern job needs these kids. That’s why.”

Dre was not present at the announcement; Iovine was joined by legendary Atlanta producer Dallas Austin.

Iovine and Dr. Dre created their own magnet high school in Los Angeles last year, also seeking to re-imagine the high school experience.

“Me and Dre think big. We think everybody in the world’s going to learn like this… well, maybe!” He added, “We never thought everybody in the world would wear our headphones, but they did.”

Students can enroll in the program next school year but several are already excited about the new opportunity.

“We don’t have as much opportunities as other schools have,” said Douglass senior Ariel Brumant. “Jobs and how like people don’t look towards us because our careers or the school that we come from or the area that we come from or the things that go on.”

Sophomore Caleb Mitchell said that he thinks the program will motivate his peers. “I think it will help bring out [the] potential of students and help them engage more…I think this will provide more opportunities for us,” he said.

Iovine also spoke highly of the students: “These kids have superpowers.”