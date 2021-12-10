Dr. Dre 'Divorced AF' In Celebration Photo After Long Legal Battle With Nicole Young [Photo]

Dr Dre appears to have finalised his divorce with ex-wife Nicole Young and celebrated with balloons reading ‘Divorced AF’.

via: AceShowbiz

The rapper appeared to be celebrating the end of his marriage in a photo shared by his friend Breyon Prescott.

In the image posted on Friday, December 9, the music producer flashed a smile while sitting on a chair in a room decorated with celebratory balloons which declared his status. “Divorced AF,” read the silver balloons.

Breyon further hinted at what the photo meant as he congratulated Dre in the caption. “Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It’s Final !!! Congrats Still Dre,” so the songwriter wrote.

Many have also congratulated Dre in the comments section of the post as one wrote, “Congratulations to that brotha we gotta support Him with positive vibes and great energy.” Another advised him, “Stay single sir it’s cheaper.” Someone else similarly said, “Protect your peace and happiness……”

Dre has not publicly spoken up on the supposed finalization of his divorce from Nicole as details of property settlement are still unclear. The photo, meanwhile, comes almost one-and-a-half year after Nicole filed for divorce from him in June 2020 to end their 25-year marriage.

What followed next was an ugly legal battle as Nicole wanted $2 million a month in spousal support. She contested the legitimacy of their prenup and wants the prenup declared invalid, while Dre insisted the prenup stands. Nicole also accused Dre of cheating and domestic abuse, claims which the Aftermath Entertainment CEO has all denied.

In June this year, a judge granted Dre’s wish to legally restore his single status. When filing the request in March, the former member of gangsta rap group N.W.A claimed that his divorce battle with his estranged wife “has gotten to the point of no return,” and he blamed it on her “false allegations of domestic violence.”

Thank god it’s over.