‘Door Is Open’ for Kim Cattrall Return for ‘Sex and the City’ Revival Ahead of Season 2 Announcement

HBO Max is reportedly preparing to announce a second season of ‘And Just Like That’ before the first season has even finished filming.

A source close to the show’s production recently told the Daily Mail about the revival and discussed whether Kim Cattrall would appear in the second season.

Fans were devastated when it was announced earlier this year that Cattrall’s feisty Samantha Jones would not be in the new show alongside her three girlfriends.

The source told the Daily Mail that production and fan reviews of the revival have been overwhelmingly positive. The insider added that executive producers Michael Patrick King and Carrie Bradshaw herself, Sarah Jessica Parker, are trying to get the green light for more than the planned 10-episode run.

A second season is “expected to be announced soon” by HBO Max, according to Daily Mail’s insider, and the “door is open” for Cattrall, 64, to return.

“There was obviously a concern that people would miss Kim and not be engaged but the response so far has been phenomenal,” the source added. “If she ever changes her mind, she can come back.”

The insider continued, “The ladies love and value her and would love to see her on the new show. The whole point of this series is to show that friendships evolve and change over time, so Kim is always welcome to come home.”

“If Kim’s reps called us now and said she was available – we’d book her on the first flight to New York. There’s still time,” the source alleged.

HBO Max would not comment or confirm to The Post whether Cattrall could return or if Season 2 was imminent.

However, the streaming network’s chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine in February how the show plans to remove sex-crazed p.r. guru Samantha from the circle of pals.

“Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages, of life,” Bloys said. “They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

“And Just Like That” will follow Carrie, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (played by Kristin Davis) as friends navigating life in Manhattan in their 50s.

The HBO Max revival series recently announced the casting of three young stars to take over the roles of the now-grown-up children of the main characters, Deadline reported. Cathy Ang has been given the role of Lily Goldenblatt, the eldest daughter of Charlotte and husband Harry, and Alexa Swinton will play her younger sister, Rose. Niall Cunningham has been cast as Brady Hobbes, Miranda and husband Steve’s son, and Cree Cicchino plays Brady’s girlfriend, Luisa Torres.

Other cast members from the original series who are set to return include Chris Noth as Mr. Big and John Corbett. Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sara Ramirez have been added to the cast.

We’re still unsure of how this is going to go — but we’re interested!