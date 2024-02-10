Donna Summer's Estate Claims Kanye Used Edited Sample Without Permission on 'Vultures' | lovebscott.com

Kanye West is in hot water again.

via: Complex

First Ozzy Osbourne, now the estate of Donna Summer — Kanye West continues to face backlash for using throwback songs without consent on his new album Vultures.

West allegedly used an interpolation of Summer’s 1977 hit “I Feel Love” on his new track “Good (Don’t Die).” The rapper was called out for it on Instagram from the late singer’s official page, which claimed that Ye’s request to sample the track was previously denied.

“Kanye West…asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song I Feel Love,” the account wrote on Instagram Stories. “He was denied…he changed the words, had someone re sing [sic] it or used AI but it’s I Feel Love…copyright infringement!!!”

The account tagged West, his Vultures collaborator Ty Dolla Sign, Warner Chappell Music and Universal Music Group. The post also tagged Sharon Osbourne, who just aired out her own grievances with West’s unauthorized sampling on behalf of her husband, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne. The couple believes that West sampled a live version of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” on Vultures after they previously denied his request to use the song.

Osbourne wrote on X that he refused to give West sampling permission because of Ye’s past antisemitic statements causing “untold heartache to many,” a message his wife supported.

“Kanye fucked with the wrong Jew this time,” Sharon told TMZ, calling West a “disrespectful antisemite” who “represents hate.”

West has a lengthy history of using unauthorized samples. Last year he settled a copyright dispute with musician Marshall Jefferson over the use of the 1986 song “Move Your Body” on the Donda 2 track “Flowers.”

The Osbournes have issued a cease and desist, and Summer’s estate might be next in line. So far Ye and Ty have yet to respond to either of these accusations.