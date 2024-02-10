‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed for Season 4 at ABC | lovebscott.com

Class will stay in session at Abbott Elementary.

via: The Wrap

The workplace sitcom has been renewed for a fourth season at ABC, “Abbott Elementary” star William Stanford Davis announced Saturday during the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The news comes just days after “Abbott Elementary” debuted its third installment, with the one-hour premiere episode featuring cameos from Philadelphia Eagles players Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham.

Created and led by Quinta Brunson, who plays Janine Teagues, the ABC sitcom picked up its third season five months into the school year in order to account for the show’s winter debut, which was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes this summer.

After the WGA strike delayed the start of the writers’ room in early May until the labor dispute was resolved in late September, the ABC series shifted to produce just 14 episodes instead of the show’s usual 22.

“Abbott Elementary” rounds out its cast with Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Last year, “Abbott Elementary” Season 2 scored a 3.56 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49 after 35 days of viewing across platforms — including ABC and Hulu — boosting the series to average the highest rating scored by an ABC comedy since the 2019-2020 season.

In addition to ratings success, the show has scored 15 Emmy nominations and 4 wins over the course of its two seasons, including Brunson’s recent win for

outstanding lead actress in a comedy series in 2023.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, “Abbott Elementary” is executive produced by Brunson, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, who EP for Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, as well as Randall Einhorn and Brian Rubenstein.