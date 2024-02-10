Kodak Black To Remain In Federal Prison As Florida Drug Possession Charges Get Dismissed | lovebscott.com

A drug possession charge against South Florida rapper Kodak Black was dismissed Friday, two months after an arrest, though a drug trafficking case from 2022 remains ongoing.

via: HipHopDX

According to The Associated Press, the charge was dismissed on Friday (February 9), after Judge Barbara Duffy told prosecutors that they couldn’t confirm, or refute, whether the rapper (real name Bill Kapri) had a prescription for oxycodone.

The drug, which was found in Kodak Black’s possession when he was first arrested back in December, was what prompted the initial arrest and subsequently caused his bond in a separate federal matter to be revoked.

Kodak Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, is trying to get his client’s separate tampering charge dismissed as well. Cohen also said that he hopes the dismissal of his tampering charge will prompt the Miami federal detention center to free his client.

Kodak Black’s legal troubles began on December 7, when he was charged with cocaine possession and tampering with physical evidence as well as being improperly parked.

Four days later, he formally pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested a trial by jury.

According to the police report, officers approached Kodak’s Bentley when they observed the vehicle parked on an active roadway. When they approached the vehicle, they claimed they could smell alcohol and upon searching the car found cannabis rolling paper, cannabis residue, and white powder.

They also claimed that Kodak’s mouth was full of white powder.

During an Instagram Live on December 11, the Florida rapper made numerous confessions about his drug usage, including that he has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on rehab.

Addressing his recent arrest for cocaine possession, Yak said: “I was on the lean, homie. I was asleep in front of my family house, bro. That’s it. That ain’t illegal.”

He went on to call the arrest “bogus” and took issue with his mugshot being “plastered all over the internet.”

In the rambling clip, Kodak Black also denied taking cocaine, saying: “Come on, fam. Hell fuck no, bruh. Hell nah. And I ain’t finna say I’m against muthafuckas who do coke. Man, I ain’t on that shit.”