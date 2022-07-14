Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Ivana Dead at 73

Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump’s ex-wife and the mother of his three oldest children, has died at the age of 73.

via: ABC News

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” the Trump family said in a statement.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination,” the family said. “She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Ivana Trump was Donald Trump’s first wife. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

Ivana Trump, who grew up under Communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia, married Donald Trump in 1977.

The couple divorced in 1992.

