  1. Home
  2. News

Donald Trump Jr. Called Out for Selling ‘Alec Baldwin Kills People’ T-Shirts [Photos + Video]

October 26, 2021 12:43 PM PST

Donald Trump Jr.’s attempt to profit from a tragedy involving Alec Baldwin has backfired. The eldest child of former president Donald Trump has been blasted online after selling T-shirts that mock the “Rust” shooting.

via: Complex

Donald Trump Jr. has found himself at the center of online conversation again after deciding to sell a T-shirt on his website that reads “Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People” for $27.99.

The move to sell Baldwin-referencing clothing following the death of Halyna Hutchins, the 42-year-old director of photography on the Baldwin film Rust, to his supporters has seen plenty of negative feedback. And the former president’s son isn’t backing down on his stance, although the shirt is no longer available as of Monday afternoon. Trump also posted a photoshopped photo of the actor wearing the T-shirt on his Instagram story.



“Screw all the sanctimony I’m seeing out there,” Trump wrote on Instagram in response to those who thought the move was distasteful, according to several reports. “If the shoe was on the other foot Alex Baldwin would literally be the first person pissing on everybody’s grave trying to make a point. Fuck him!”

Hutchins’ father Anatoly Androsovych spoke out for the first time since the death of his daughter on Monday and he did not blame Baldwin, who was the person using the prop gun that fatally shot the 42-year-old. Androsovych said it is “the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns.”

Read what Twitter users had to say about Don Jr.’s latest T-shirt sale below.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Share This Post

Tags:Alec BaldwinDonald Trump Jr.Halyna Hutchins