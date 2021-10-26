Donald Trump Jr. Called Out for Selling ‘Alec Baldwin Kills People’ T-Shirts [Photos + Video]

Donald Trump Jr.’s attempt to profit from a tragedy involving Alec Baldwin has backfired. The eldest child of former president Donald Trump has been blasted online after selling T-shirts that mock the “Rust” shooting.

via: Complex

Donald Trump Jr. has found himself at the center of online conversation again after deciding to sell a T-shirt on his website that reads “Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People” for $27.99.

The move to sell Baldwin-referencing clothing following the death of Halyna Hutchins, the 42-year-old director of photography on the Baldwin film Rust, to his supporters has seen plenty of negative feedback. And the former president’s son isn’t backing down on his stance, although the shirt is no longer available as of Monday afternoon. Trump also posted a photoshopped photo of the actor wearing the T-shirt on his Instagram story.

Don Jr is selling these shirts for $27.99 on his website. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/K8fFCzsRj7 — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) October 24, 2021





“Screw all the sanctimony I’m seeing out there,” Trump wrote on Instagram in response to those who thought the move was distasteful, according to several reports. “If the shoe was on the other foot Alex Baldwin would literally be the first person pissing on everybody’s grave trying to make a point. Fuck him!”

Hutchins’ father Anatoly Androsovych spoke out for the first time since the death of his daughter on Monday and he did not blame Baldwin, who was the person using the prop gun that fatally shot the 42-year-old. Androsovych said it is “the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns.”

Read what Twitter users had to say about Don Jr.’s latest T-shirt sale below.

I hope the family of Halyna Hutchins sues Donald trump Jr for every penny he's worth because of the disgusting tee shirts he's selling to profit off of her death. Utterly deplorable. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 25, 2021

Piss Stain @DonaldJTrumpJr is currently mocking the death of an innocent woman on the set of Alec Baldwin film.

These are the lowest nastiest Pigs, the celebrations will ensue & your family will be alive to see it and I can’t wait.https://t.co/szMZblW0EL pic.twitter.com/tUSPN8pIxy — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 23, 2021

Don Jr is just mad that Baldwin won an Emmy for playing his dad even though his dad never won an Emmy for playing himself. — Covie (@covie_93) October 25, 2021

This seems tacky even for him https://t.co/x8zzTZuKNl — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 25, 2021

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.