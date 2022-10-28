Dolly Parton Says She Has 'No Intention of Going on a Full-Blown Tour Anymore'

Dolly Parton is ready to slow down.

via People:

The country music icon, 76, expressed that she has “no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore” in an interview with concert trade publication Pollstar.

“I’ve done that my whole life,” Parton said of touring, also noting how traveling around the globe to promote her music “takes so much time and energy.”

Parton has had a busy year, and added to the publication that she wants to spend more time with her husband.

“We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me. Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me, and then I had to walk out on the fans,” she explained.

Parton did say, however, that she is still open to doing special concerts or a few shows at festivals — especially since she is currently working on a rock album. She told Pollstar that she saw her nomination for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as perfect timing to craft the LP.

“When I got nominated, I thought, ‘Why not just go ahead and do it while the iron’s hot?’ Maybe have some of the greats, the legends of rock ‘n’ roll sing along with me,” Parton said.

The “Jolene” singer previously expressed similar feelings about tour life to PEOPLE in 2018.

“There’s a whole lot to be said for loving your work and having confidence in yourself. I never once thought of retiring,” she explained at the time. “I just hope I fall dead in the middle of a song, hopefully one I wrote, right on stage. That’s the way I go! If my husband needed me, or someone in my family, I would put him first. I’ve always put myself first and my career first, but if something were to happen to him, I would pull back on that. I’d still find a way to work, still find a way to be productive.”

After celebrating her 76th birthday earlier this year, Parton released her 48th solo album, Run, Rose, Run, on March 4th, which was accompanied by a novel of the same name on March 7th.

She then teamed up with Kelly Clarkson to record a brand-new duet version of her hit single “9 to 5,” and also assisted with the Still Working 9 to 5 documentary, in September.

Dolly has given the world so much — she deserves all the rest she desires.