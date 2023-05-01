Doja Cat Stuns as Karl Lagerfeld's Cat, Choupette, at 2023 Met Gala [Photos + Video]

Doja Cat has done it again.

The rapper stormed the 2023 Met Gala red carpet — for the first time ever — dressed as…at cat.

Not just any cat, but her outfit pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s infamous cat Choupette — who was invited to the Met Gala this year to help pay tribute to his late owner. Oscar de la Renta is responsible for the gorgeous gown.

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”—is inspired by the Costume’s Institute’s major exhibition for the year, which is unveiled at the party.

