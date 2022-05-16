Doja Cat Reveals Why She ‘Swerved’ Jack Harlow [Video]

Per the hook of his Billboard chart-topping “First Class” single, Jack Harlow might want to “throw up the L” following his recent Instagram Live session with Doja Cat.

via: Rap-Up

Prior to winning four awards at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, the “Kiss Me More” rapper recalled the time Harlow tried to shoot his shot with her on Instagram Live. She ended up “swerving” him, but Doja insists it was not intentional.

“My wig was peeling off and I noticed that and I was like, ‘Oh, gotta go, bye,’” she told “ET” while on the red carpet.

Back in March of 2020, the “First Class” rapper was on Instagram Live when Doja popped in and Jack tried to flirt with her, but she avoided his advances.

“I need to talk to you for a second though,” he told her before a shocked Doja responded, “You know who I am?”

Harlow explained that people thought they were dating because her boyfriend looked like him. Doja asked how tall Jack was and whether he was Jewish before abruptly leaving the livestream after noticing her wig was peeling off.

After she left, Jack admitted, “Oh man, I’ve got a crush on her for months.”

During the Billboard Music Awards, Jack also reflected on their flirtatious encounter, but noted that they’ve become friends since then and he wasn’t trying to shoot his shot again.

“I’ve become cool with Doja. That was early in our friendship, now we know each other pretty well. So I ain’t gonna do nothing too silly,” he said. “I think I’m playing it cool today.”

When asked if he was crushing on anyone else, he remained coy. “It’s always a new crush,” noted Jack, who famously flirted with Saweetie on the red carpet at the BET Awards.