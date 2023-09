Doja Cat is clearing the air.

Following the release of her most recent two singles “Paint the Town Red” and “Demons,” Doja took to social media to shut down fan theories she’s dissing other female rappers in her lyrics.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Doja says she doesn’t diss female rappers — just her critics.

Take a look (screenshot via @PopBase):

Good. Now all the fans can stop acting a fool online.