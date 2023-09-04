Dodgers' Julio Urías Arrested on Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías has been arrested and faces felony domestic violence charges, according to TMZ.

Urías was arrested on Sunday night and released Monday morning on $50,000 bond.

TMZ points out this isn’t the first time Julio has been arrested for domestic violence. Back in May 2019, Urias was involved in an alleged incident at the Beverly Center mall in Beverly Hills. Urias was accused of pushing a woman he was with, however, the alleged victim told investigators she simply fell.

Details surrounding the arrest remain unclear.