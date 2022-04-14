  1. Home
Do You Believe It? Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Split After She Caught Him Cheating, Social Media Reacts

April 14, 2022 5:35 PM PST

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky should be focused on preparing for the arrival of their little bundle of joy, but according to an unverified rumor the two are reportedly dealing with infidelity and a breakup.

Paris-based fashion influencer Louis Pisano took to Instagram with a report that Rihanna and A$AP broke up after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

Louis goes on to detail that “Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label.”

Of course, the internet has been running wild with reactions however neither Rih nor A$AP have commented on the story.

 

For Rih and the baby’s sake — we hope it ain’t so!

