Do You Believe It? Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Split After She Caught Him Cheating, Social Media Reacts

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky should be focused on preparing for the arrival of their little bundle of joy, but according to an unverified rumor the two are reportedly dealing with infidelity and a breakup.

Paris-based fashion influencer Louis Pisano took to Instagram with a report that Rihanna and A$AP broke up after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

Louis goes on to detail that “Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label.”

Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

Of course, the internet has been running wild with reactions however neither Rih nor A$AP have commented on the story.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky laughing at you clowns right now pic.twitter.com/6Btj9CgCnV — NeKo RoMane??? (@_romeko) April 14, 2022

If asap Rocky really did cheat on Rihanna

The guy needs to be awarded dumbest nigga in this century ? pic.twitter.com/w67bxg8h3F — Weird Human ? (@Dweirdhuman) April 14, 2022

Cheating on a pregnant woman is crazy but cheating on a pregnant Rihanna is INSANE — Jozu ®??? (@thaboyjozu) April 14, 2022

Me finding out Rihanna and asap have broken up but I have yet to seen an actually valid source to confirm pic.twitter.com/vKoYRID7X3 — Libby Richard (@kxng_liz_) April 14, 2022

“ASAP Rocky… is cheating… on Rihanna… with… Amina Muaddi, yea, that’ll get the people going” pic.twitter.com/QGPRVQfqzt — jobu tapaki stan account (@writerbxtch) April 14, 2022

For Rih and the baby’s sake — we hope it ain’t so!